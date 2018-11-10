WMIH (COOP) Trading Up 6.6% After Strong Earnings

WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 1,451,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 253,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. WMIH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 229.44%.

Get WMIH alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOP. Barclays upgraded WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WMIH stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,859,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 38.00% of WMIH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.35 million, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of -0.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/wmih-coop-trading-up-6-6-after-strong-earnings.html.

WMIH Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.