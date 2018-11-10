World Acceptance (WRLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $122.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of WRLD traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.26 and a quick ratio of 14.95. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.30 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

