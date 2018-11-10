wys Token (WYS) Tops One Day Volume of $427.00

wys Token (CURRENCY:WYS) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, wys Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One wys Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. wys Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $427.00 worth of wys Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About wys Token

wys Token’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. wys Token’s total supply is 102,340,100 tokens. The official message board for wys Token is medium.com/wysker. wys Token’s official Twitter account is @wysker_. wys Token’s official website is wysker.com.

Buying and Selling wys Token

wys Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wys Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wys Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wys Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

