Press coverage about Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Xero earned a coverage optimism score of -1.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XROLF traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231. Xero has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get Xero alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xero from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xero (XROLF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/xero-xrolf-getting-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.