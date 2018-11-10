Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3,935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.26. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $133,778.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,234 shares of company stock worth $4,195,333. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/xilinx-inc-xlnx-stake-boosted-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.