Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $90,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2,863.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,237,325,000 after purchasing an additional 990,937 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $60,698,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 276.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 648,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476,220 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $85.64 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $753,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,234 shares of company stock worth $4,195,333. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

