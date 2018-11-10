Yangarra Resources (YGR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 91.78% from the company’s previous close.

YGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of YGR opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.90000004972376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$205,275.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,359 in the last quarter.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

