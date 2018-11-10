Yext Inc (YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $58.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.62 million and the lowest is $57.93 million. Yext posted sales of $44.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $227.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.56 million, with estimates ranging from $289.78 million to $304.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

YEXT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 620,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.67. Yext has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 1,318 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $32,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,894 shares of company stock worth $20,822,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.