YY Inc (YY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. CLSA set a $125.00 price target on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of YY traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.73. 931,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,155. YY has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YY by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,929,000 after acquiring an additional 191,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in YY by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,920,000 after acquiring an additional 823,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YY by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in YY by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 942,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 403,669 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in YY by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 549,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

