Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ellie Mae reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ellie Mae.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELLI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Ellie Mae stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,614.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,938,000 after buying an additional 240,016 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,959,000 after buying an additional 202,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 199,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,014,000 after buying an additional 163,737 shares during the period.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellie Mae (ELLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.