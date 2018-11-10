Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Host Hotels and Resorts also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

