Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Strategic Income’s earnings. Oaktree Strategic Income posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Strategic Income.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $256,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $99,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,899 shares of company stock worth $119,326 and have sold 245,830 shares worth $2,135,007. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSI stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $245.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

