Zacks: Analysts Expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.75 Million

Brokerages expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report sales of $573.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $587.50 million. Comfort Systems USA posted sales of $461.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $594.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.64%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

FIX stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $821,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,233.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,197,000 after acquiring an additional 343,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $479,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

