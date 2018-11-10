Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of EPC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $62.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.