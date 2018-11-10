Zacks: Analysts Expect Internap Corp (INAP) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.55). Internap reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

INAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Internap in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Internap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other Internap news, CEO Peter D. Aquino bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Aquino bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $115,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,327.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Internap during the first quarter worth $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Internap by 1,220.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Internap during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INAP stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.51. Internap has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

