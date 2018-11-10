Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million.

KMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

KMDA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.34. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kamada by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 101.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 297,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 14.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 119,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

