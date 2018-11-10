Zacks: Analysts Expect PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. PC Connection reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PC Connection.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $658.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 98,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,038. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $837.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director David Beffa-Negrini sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $242,264.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 115,955 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 62.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 149,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PC Connection by 95.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 47,521 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.