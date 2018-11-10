Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.40 Million

Analysts expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to post sales of $326.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.80 million. Aegion reported sales of $337.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,594,000 after purchasing an additional 161,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 729,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 457,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEGN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. 180,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,062. The firm has a market cap of $671.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

