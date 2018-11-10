Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BEST Inc (BSTI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSTI shares. Macquarie raised BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BEST from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BEST by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,385,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 701,114 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,381,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,273,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in BEST by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,669,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BSTI stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -1.80.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

