Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. 2,639,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,047. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 12,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,584,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,265,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 51.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,609,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,843,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 480,296 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

