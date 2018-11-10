Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will report sales of $38.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $40.63 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $26.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year sales of $140.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.28 million to $143.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.87 million, with estimates ranging from $162.42 million to $176.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

A number of research firms have commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,414 shares of company stock worth $201,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 325,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,499. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

