Zacks: Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE BWXT opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $72.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $269,062. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,454,000 after purchasing an additional 171,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,899,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,077,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,997,000 after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

