Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $162.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.25 million and the highest is $163.49 million. Insulet posted sales of $130.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $561.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.17 million to $562.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $690.59 million, with estimates ranging from $665.93 million to $729.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.60. 536,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,941. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $803,215 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 11.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 304,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

