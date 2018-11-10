Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,090. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,928,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,172,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

