Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Mobile (CHL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:CHL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. 1,098,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,355. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 2,286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

