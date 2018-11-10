Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 1,214,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,418. The stock has a market cap of $535.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.46. EZCORP has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 67.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,401,000 after purchasing an additional 561,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 33.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 309,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

