Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

NTIOF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.32.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

