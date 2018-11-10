Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,174. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Partners Fund Vii L sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $46,044.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,359,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 326,149 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

