Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vermilion Energy (VET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Sunday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

VET stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 419.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 89.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 701,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 193,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

