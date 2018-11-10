Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADT (ADT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,521. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ADT by 178.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

