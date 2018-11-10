Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) to “Hold”

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $27.47 on Thursday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

