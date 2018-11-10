Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,901. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,268,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,260,000 after buying an additional 2,171,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,682,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,239.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,418,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 1,376,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 1,301,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

