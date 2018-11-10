Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Strong-Buy

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 30,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.53. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis W. Doll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $198,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $33,782.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,422.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $397,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 80.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

