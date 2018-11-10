Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USD Partners (USDP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USDP. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USD Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

USDP remained flat at $$10.46 on Friday. 69,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,865. USD Partners has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.44.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). USD Partners had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. On average, analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

