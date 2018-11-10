Zacks: Woori Bank (WF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $61.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Bank an industry rank of 118 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Woori Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of Woori Bank stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Woori Bank by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Woori Bank by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Woori Bank by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Woori Bank by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Bank (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.