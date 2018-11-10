Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zafgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of ZFGN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 241,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,715. Zafgen has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.23.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 283.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the second quarter worth $5,013,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 200.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 23.1% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen in the second quarter worth $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

