Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,726 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zagg were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zagg by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zagg by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zagg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Zagg had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,334.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

