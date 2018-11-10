Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.60 ($48.37).

FRA ZAL opened at €31.40 ($36.51) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

