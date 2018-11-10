Zayedcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $23,699.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000401 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

