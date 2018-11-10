Zayo Group (ZAYO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 647299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,746,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,038 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $35,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,250 shares of company stock worth $20,215,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zayo Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zayo Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zayo Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zayo Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

