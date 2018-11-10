Zillow Group (Z) Receives Negative Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their negative rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Zillow Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.82.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,707. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 0.63. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $542,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,501,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,597,149.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $261,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,375 shares of company stock worth $8,525,002. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,927,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,325,000 after buying an additional 5,005,076 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $77,448,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 634.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 987,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,708,000 after buying an additional 853,288 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 114.7% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,666,000 after buying an additional 841,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 225.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,246,000 after buying an additional 787,071 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.