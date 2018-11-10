ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Receives $5.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 77.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 2,927,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,982. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $351.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

