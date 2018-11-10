ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Trading 25% Higher

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) shares traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 409,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

