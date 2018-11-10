Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $249.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.48 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. Zumiez posted sales of $245.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $989.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980.56 million to $999.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.87 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $54,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 45,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,375,268.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,199,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,017,265.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,085 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 546,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,789. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

