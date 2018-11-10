Zuora Inc (ZUO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zuora from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Zuora has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 37,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $790,038.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,238 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,367 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

