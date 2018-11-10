Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 367 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 367 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 315 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 307 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 304 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 324.55.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.