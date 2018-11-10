Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Trading 6.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.39. 586,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 402,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

In other news, Director John P. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $32,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.49.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

