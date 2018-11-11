$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. Shotspotter posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shotspotter.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $76,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $3,214,583. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,453. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $448.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

