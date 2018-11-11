$0.10 EPS Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

FBM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 597,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 508,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 286,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

