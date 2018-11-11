-$0.18 EPS Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.24). Orthopediatrics reported earnings per share of ($3.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $28.88 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $380.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.67.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

